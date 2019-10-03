Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding as Shares Rose; Prince Street Capital Management Lifted Holding in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $3.80 Million as Stock Price Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 786,093 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 102,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 539,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.49M, up from 436,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 2.15M shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 267,704 shares to 773,004 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.67 million for 10.52 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

