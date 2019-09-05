Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $1.91 Million; As Csx (CSX) Share Value Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 200,067 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78M, down from 236,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 614,946 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 44,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 55,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 5.68 million shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Plastics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,880 were accumulated by Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Amer Century Incorporated holds 135,821 shares. Frontfour Capital Gp Lc stated it has 4.72% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Parametrica Management Limited holds 5,400 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields has 0.07% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 189,793 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Citigroup accumulated 191,138 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Frontier Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 409,801 shares. Voya Management Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 314,532 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Anchor Bolt LP holds 1.59M shares. Cibc Asset invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,000 shares. New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.18% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54M for 10.55 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 16.85 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com has 5,170 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The California-based Pillar Pacific Capital has invested 1.41% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bp Public Limited holds 82,000 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware has 4,017 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.14% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 31,900 shares. Conning Inc owns 15,175 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 66,380 shares. Iowa Bancorp has invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability owns 15,488 shares. 85,066 were reported by Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability. Lone Pine Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.5% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.59% stake.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Stable Earnings Picture – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Gets Mired in Headwinds: Discard the Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.