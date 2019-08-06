Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding by $6.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Market Valuation Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 567,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 433,438 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 13,565 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 63.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 11,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 30,820 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 18,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 658,388 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen replaced by head of GM Canada; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Press: Source: Wild GM front-runner Paul Fenton in town for initial interview; 28/05/2018 – Y! Sports Blogs: Sources: Earnie Stewart finalizing deal to become USMNT’s first GM; 12/03/2018 – GM NAMES KIMBERLY BRYCZ SVP, GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES; BRYCZ SUCCEEDS JOSE TOMAS; 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 31/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO ROLL OVER DEBT OF 980 BLN WON COMING DUE IN APRIL; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

More news for Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” and published on August 01, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “China Throws Down the Gauntlet With Trade War Escalation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Are Still Underestimating GM and Ford – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Day In Market History: GM Buys Cadillac For $4.5M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,392 shares to 17,287 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,135 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Hldg Ltd Com accumulated 10,231 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 14,920 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 9.12M are held by Greenlight Capital. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.22% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 14.91 million shares. Cap Fund Management reported 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Blackrock has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 68,796 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt owns 47,463 shares. Masters Lc accumulated 1.00M shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.2% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 8,711 shares. Carroll Fin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Capital Advisors Inc Ok invested in 0.37% or 93,787 shares. Massachusetts-based Opus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.65% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).