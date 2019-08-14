Lonestar Capital Management Has Increased Symantec (SYMC) Position by $1.22 Million; Stock Price Declined; Parus Finance Uk LTD Position in Twitter (TWTR) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 79,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 911,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95 million, up from 831,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 7.15M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 6.92 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.08% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 964,597 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Srb reported 22,592 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd invested in 20,038 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pier Llc stated it has 15,916 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) reported 21,073 shares stake. Advisory invested in 0.01% or 14,253 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.45 million shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 638 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 121,838 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.09% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Commerce invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Wellington Shields Ltd owns 14,000 shares. Sei holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 454,446 shares. Whitnell And owns 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 100 shares.

