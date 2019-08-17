Lonestar Capital Management Has Increased Its Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $1.22 Million; Sg Americas Securities Position in National Beverage Com (FIZZ) Decreased by $1.24 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59 million shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp Com (FIZZ) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 21,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 9,649 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 31,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 373,259 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. 14,149 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). The New York-based Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.05% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). 322 were reported by Oakworth Incorporated. 1.26 million are held by Vanguard Gru. Advisory Ser Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 316 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 10,858 shares stake. Aperio Gp Lc invested in 3,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.04% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 49,250 shares. Optimum Invest stated it has 153 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 81 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 23,700 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 0.02% or 232,496 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 28,529 shares to 78,963 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (NYSE:HP) by 15,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:RDC).

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: Dollar Tree Breaks the Buck; Has National Beverage Lost Its Fizz? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Has National Beverage Management Lost Its Mind? – Motley Fool” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Beverage: Problems Go Beyond The Lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why National Beverage Might Not Be Dead In The (Sparkling) Water Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 28.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.04 per share. FIZZ’s profit will be $34.51 million for 14.42 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by National Beverage Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $359,700 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contour Asset Management holds 4.49% or 2.73M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 319,463 shares. Shufro Rose Llc reported 0.16% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.23M shares. 322 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invests Inc. Duncker Streett And Co Incorporated holds 3,000 shares. 938 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Asset Incorporated holds 0.05% or 46,495 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech stated it has 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 625,079 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,131 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Inc accumulated 11,610 shares. Kentucky Retirement System, a Kentucky-based fund reported 27,947 shares.