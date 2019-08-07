Lonestar Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Symantec (SYMC) as Market Value Declined; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Price Declined, Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $392,830

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 46,489 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 48,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $163.74. About 221,490 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 5.35M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CrowdStrike Quite Period Ends: Here’s What Analysts Are Saying – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company’s Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: New Highs Are Here, But Can They Last? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom Reportedly Gives Up on Symantec Buyout: Key Insights – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. $1.05M worth of stock was sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 3,948 shares. 4,500 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Com. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0% or 12,800 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.70M shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability Co has 21,703 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 254,217 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 11,388 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.03% or 508,190 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 27,947 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 297,649 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 104,431 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset accumulated 0.01% or 94,969 shares.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “D.C. United’s new captain is … Captain Morgan? – Washington Business Journal” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo: A Premiumization Play At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).