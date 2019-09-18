Lonestar Capital Management Has Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Position; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $14 lowest target. $42’s average target is 69.22% above currents $24.82 stock price. Enphase Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31. Roth Capital maintained Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, June 20 to “Hold”. Northland maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 26 report. See Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/08/2019 Broker: Northland Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: H.C. Wainwright

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr 21.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 45.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 320,000 shares with $7.33 million value, up from 220,000 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $6.21B valuation. The stock increased 5.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 6.99 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 91,647 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. 10,983 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.78% or 77,427 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co owns 80,600 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). American Grp, New York-based fund reported 58,402 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 444,769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com invested in 346,655 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 23,893 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 16,482 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 126,135 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 258.54 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 3.79M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Enphase Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 9.1% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enphase Energy – Debunking The Citron Short – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Magnificent 1765% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apogee Enterprises, Zscaler, and Enphase Energy Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E reaches $11B settlement on California wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $17’s average target is 44.93% above currents $11.73 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, August 19 to “Sell”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Citigroup. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.