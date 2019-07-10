Lonestar Capital Management Has Decreased Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding By $4.32 Million; Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Shorts Down By 0.83%

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $10.91M value, down from 280,000 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 427,034 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) had a decrease of 0.83% in short interest. IIPR’s SI was 1.30 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.83% from 1.31M shares previously. With 414,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)’s short sellers to cover IIPR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.48. About 386,352 shares traded. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 164.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRES PENNSYLVANIA PROPERTY AND ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LEASE WITH VIREO HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q Adjusted FFO 23c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial; 28/03/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 4Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR); 15/03/2018 Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 29/03/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC IIPR.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32.50 FROM $31; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q EPS 9c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity. CONWAY JOHN W had sold 129,000 shares worth $6.90 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Holdings had 4 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.01 million for 10.19 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Partners Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 61,265 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.05% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 18,369 shares. Shell Asset Co invested in 9,491 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridges Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 15,100 shares. 630 are owned by First Mercantile Trust. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 26,300 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 8,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 6,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The Kentucky-based Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 183,645 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 1,641 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 170,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 14,337 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp owns 65 shares.

