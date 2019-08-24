Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) as Stock Price Rose; Covington Capital Management Increased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 2.06M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut; 26/05/2018 – Family Release Regarding the Passing of Apollo, Skylab Astronaut Alan Bean; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 638 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.58 million, up from 18,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apollo Global Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leave It To The Experts, Buy Apollo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Thoma Bravo, Quorum, Ogsys, GTCR, Safelite, CenterOak, BlackRock – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com invested in 39,108 shares. Lpl Limited Company invested in 76,454 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 30,960 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 133,629 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 689,502 shares or 5.35% of its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd accumulated 76,375 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 3.62% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd holds 11,250 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 0.3% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Capital holds 0.07% or 10.66 million shares in its portfolio. Lonestar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Suntrust Banks accumulated 16,344 shares.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 32,584 shares to 114,363 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,042 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Six Drone Delivery Use Cases And Lessons For Companies To Use – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 317 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd reported 1,881 shares stake. Moreover, Horizon Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,777 shares. 384,256 are held by Raymond James And. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 873 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,843 shares. Curbstone Mgmt reported 2,786 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 477 shares. Leonard Green And Prns Limited Partnership reported 3,000 shares. Segment Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.39% or 1,022 shares. Oz Mgmt LP accumulated 188,522 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Gam Ag reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3.97% or 1,240 shares. Meridian Mngmt invested in 1,835 shares. Groesbeck Invest Nj invested in 0.16% or 118 shares.