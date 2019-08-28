Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $2.80 Million as Share Value Rose; As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Valuation Declined, Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Position

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 63.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 1,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 1,083 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $223.51. About 21,369 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 41,609 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO EXECS COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – FIRSTGROUP CONTINUES TO BELIEVE IN STRONG PROSPECTS FOR SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION AVAILABLE TO COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Is Said to Explore Sale of U.S. Chemicals Maker Momentive; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR TOWER

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 27.13 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 113,367 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

