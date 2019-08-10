Lonestar Capital Management Has Boosted Symantec (SYMC) Position by $1.22 Million; Dollar General (DG) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Trimmed Stake by $319,039 as Stock Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 29.21M shares traded or 195.57% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 2,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,692 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 31,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 39,530 shares to 211,724 shares, valued at $9.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fin Companies Lllp owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7,129 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv accumulated 18,902 shares. 1.25M are held by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,657 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co holds 37,504 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 2.35% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Agf Invs holds 0.31% or 234,170 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank stated it has 5,580 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Lc owns 235,061 shares. Kings Point Capital has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Federated Pa accumulated 23,192 shares. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited reported 7,096 shares. Checchi Advisers invested in 1,853 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 620,894 shares. Td Asset Management reported 1.16M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company has invested 0.38% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 47,339 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.05% or 507,867 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.4% or 409,579 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.08% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Macroview Invest Management Ltd Company owns 155 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 650 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 10,523 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.1% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

