Lonestar Capital Management Has Boosted Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake by $1.22 Million; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Newport Asia Decreased Its Holding by $10.78 Million

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 2.90M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone reported 1,074 shares. 227,321 are held by Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 66,547 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Inc holds 468,553 shares. Aperio Ltd Company owns 254,528 shares. Cap accumulated 0.21% or 37.19M shares. Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And Communication has invested 0.08% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mufg Americas Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 20,987 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications reported 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5.96 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Weiss Multi holds 0.4% or 700,000 shares. Amer Century Cos invested in 0% or 12,151 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares to 285,932 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

