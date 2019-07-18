Lonestar Capital Management Has Boosted Its Symantec (SYMC) Position; Accenture LTD New (ACN) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.95 Million as Stock Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 606,613 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10M, down from 159,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $194.3. About 251,374 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.11% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.13M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Boston has 3.18 million shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 423 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.23 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Savings Bank reported 14,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 261,966 shares. Petrus Tru Lta, Texas-based fund reported 449,800 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 110,465 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 1.58M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Korea Investment holds 0.03% or 246,400 shares in its portfolio. Beutel Goodman & Co Limited stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 45,455 shares valued at $1.05M was sold by Kapuria Samir.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,280 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $87.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 14,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

