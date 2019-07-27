Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) as Market Valuation Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Upped Holding by $820,521

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 567,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 433,438 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 452,956 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 165.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 21,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,772 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 12,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cosan S/A (CZZ) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sugar Prices Have Soured The Cosan Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2018. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cosan (CZZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ongoing Improvements In Rail Sweeten Cosan’s Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 74,707 shares to 6,237 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 45,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,354 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix (NFLX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AT&T Details Upcoming Video-Streaming Service – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Hurt Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.