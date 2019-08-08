Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) as Market Value Rose; Murphy Capital Management Maintains Holding in Bank Of America (BAC)

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 1.33M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 74.13M shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $218.54M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 291 shares to 3,901 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dj Us Healthcare (IYH).

