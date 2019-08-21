Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Career Education (CECO) Stake as Valuation Rose; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Shareholder Horizon Investments Upped Its Position

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 22,374 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 19,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.68 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 21,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 778,916 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.97. About 582,055 shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell (HON) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 20,423 shares to 4,998 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,245 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH).

