Lonestar Capital Management Decreased By $2.80 Million Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Envestnet, Inc. (ENV)

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $5.65M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $15.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.01% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 3.55 million shares traded or 114.57% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 13/03/2018 – ELLIOTT, APOLLO SAID TO BE AMONG FIRMS WORKING ON MARKET FIXES; 12/04/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO EYE PURCHASE OF TRONC: NYP; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Expected to Raise More Than $500 Million; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 15.19 BLN RUPEES VS 12.05 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES, EST. 19.50B; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 30/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.104 Per Share

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc has $8200 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77’s average target is 36.62% above currents $56.36 stock price. Envestnet Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. See Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) latest ratings:

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.83 million for 16.15 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 762 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 12,154 shares. Susquehanna International Llp accumulated 30,960 shares. 6.36 million are owned by Hmi Cap Ltd. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Markel holds 0.47% or 990,500 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 500 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Brown Advisory holds 264,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 52,900 were reported by Md Sass Investors Svcs. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 302,897 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer stated it has 88,997 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 25,000 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Envestnet, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 504,900 shares. 6,208 were reported by Lpl Finance Limited Liability. 3,603 were reported by Aperio Grp Limited Company. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.19% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Pnc Gp stated it has 557,826 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv accumulated 131 shares or 0% of the stock. 94,769 are owned by Cortina Asset Limited. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 30,505 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 630,881 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 288,211 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has 0.16% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Df Dent & Com Inc owns 1.53% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 1.18M shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 55,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.