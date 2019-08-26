Lonestar Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Symantec (SYMC); Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $514,148 as Shares Declined

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 30,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 84,671 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 114,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 261,094 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 3.39 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares to 433,438 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 84 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 110,465 shares. 13D Mgmt Limited Company invested 6.09% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Charles Schwab Management reported 2.96 million shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 12,709 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 15,521 were reported by Cleararc. Cap Invsts stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Td Mgmt Ltd stated it has 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs reported 123,626 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 18,585 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 261,966 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 230,191 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 44 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51,414 shares to 153,500 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ruth S Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 15,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

