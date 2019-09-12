Lonestar Capital Management Boosted Position in Ezcorp (EZPW); Hoertkorn Richard Charles Position in Citigroup (C) Has Trimmed by $833,000 as Market Value Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 70,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 3.40M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 263,985 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares to 325,740 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.71 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

