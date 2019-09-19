Lonestar Capital Management Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $2.20 Million; As Ebix (EBIX) Market Valuation Declined, Ashford Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 8.87M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 49,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 516,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.95 million, up from 467,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 227,255 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 460,108 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 811,921 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.75% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.96 million shares. Empyrean Ptnrs Lp owns 2.00M shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 690,354 shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 15,260 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt Lp holds 14.71% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 6.98M shares. Electron Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.42M shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc has 0.65% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 115,969 shares. New Generation Advisors Ltd Llc owns 5.05% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 279,492 shares. 400 are owned by Fifth Third Natl Bank. 801,992 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.22M shares. Citadel Lc has 4.20 million shares. Texas Yale Corporation accumulated 10,637 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 100,067 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,740 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 23,165 shares to 45,501 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 64,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,760 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 14,891 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 89,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.97% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Cim Investment Mangement reported 6,421 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 395 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 7,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 106,304 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 116,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 20,632 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 2.34M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 66,001 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

