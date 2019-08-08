Lonestar Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $1.22 Million; Bonness Enterprises Holds Stake in Bt Group Plc (BT)

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock increased 11.39% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 8.19 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 682,510 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 18/04/2018 – BT Forms New Unit to Cover Business, Public Sector and Wholesale Services; 19/05/2018 – BT CONSIDERS GBP1.5B MAST SALE TO FUND BROADBAND: TELEGRAPH; 16/05/2018 – BT Offers Bundles as Patterson Seeks Rebound From Outlook Flop; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PAYMENTS BY BT WITHIN 3 YEARS TO 31 MARCH 2020 TOTALLING £2.1BN; 10/05/2018 – BT Group: Job Cuts Over Next Three Years; 18/04/2018 – BT: Gerry McQuade Appointed CEO of BT Enterprise; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 24/05/2018 – BT SAID TO EVALUATE INBOUND PROPOSALS INCL MINORITY INVESTMENTS; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Rev GBP5.97B

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold 18,321 shares worth $422,327.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Limited Liability reported 227,321 shares stake. Weiss Multi holds 0.4% or 700,000 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 120,086 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp reported 0.01% stake. Smithfield accumulated 0% or 750 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Natixis holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.65 million shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 18,385 shares. 25,138 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Amp Capital reported 376,886 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.51 million shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.73M shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Symantec (SYMC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom Reportedly Gives Up on Symantec Buyout: Key Insights – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Broadcom’s Rumored $15-Billion Acquisition Of Symantec Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.