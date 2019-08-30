Lone Pine Capital Upped Its Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $109.73 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Price Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Raised by $19.17 Million Its Stake

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $254.95. About 32,259 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL)

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76M, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $599.88. About 60,037 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares to 79,927 shares, valued at $93.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.11% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 280,583 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 2,757 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 0.16% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 9,960 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 377,362 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 419,899 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,960 shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 40 are held by Whittier Comm Of Nevada Inc. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 127,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

