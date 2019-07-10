Lone Pine Capital Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $124.26 Million as Share Price Rose; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Its Target (TGT) Stake by $304,160

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,655 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 48,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 3.75 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.04M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, down from 10.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 12,999 shares to 70,509 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN) by 4,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kroger To Introduce CBD Products In 17 States – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Walmart’s Taking On Target’s Shipt and Amazon Prime Now – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Micron Crushes Q3 Estimates, Target Deal Days Announced – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sprouts Farmers Market inks lease for another Central Florida store – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $754.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 29, 2019.