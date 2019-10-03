Lone Pine Capital Trimmed Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position as Valuation Rose; Philip Morris International (PM) Shares Declined While Fundsmith Llp Has Lifted Holding by $152.34 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 513,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.56 million, down from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $212.49. About 391,651 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 15.27 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20B, up from 13.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 6.84 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 2.54M shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $194.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 549,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $492.66M for 14.92 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

