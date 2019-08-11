Lone Pine Capital Raised Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding; As Nucor (NUE) Share Price Declined, Grassi Investment Management Raised Position

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $544.73. About 263,276 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 86,550 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 76,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.46M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 2,842 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.13 million shares stake. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,317 shares. Perkins Coie Co holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 6,294 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Captrust Fin Advsr reported 49,509 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 29,715 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 55,687 are held by Van Eck Assocs. Burney holds 0.09% or 26,080 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Fil has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 96,911 shares. 77,866 are owned by Tudor Corporation Et Al.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares to 53,383 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,445 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Huntington Fincl Bank reported 350 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 10 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Capital International Ca accumulated 12,307 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Proshare Advisors holds 5,883 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 110,000 shares. 2,372 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Captrust owns 353 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Wetherby Asset Inc owns 0.23% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,074 shares. 92 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Sei Invs Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 11,098 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 153,100 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $657.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,396 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.