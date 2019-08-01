Lone Pine Capital Position In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Raised; Avalon Advisors Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $2.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 22,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 952,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.67M, down from 974,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 1.57M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $157.43. About 3.79 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.83M shares to 4.84 million shares, valued at $806.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 936,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

