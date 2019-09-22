Lone Pine Capital Position in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Westpac Banking Has Upped Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $773.98 Million as Market Value Rose

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 2,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 30,489 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.08B, up from 28,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.86 million shares traded or 72.36% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 513,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.56M, down from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $230.86. About 188,975 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 549,792 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $649.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 235,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $492.23M for 16.21 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Cap Mgmt invested in 5,580 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & holds 0.93% or 13,827 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 468 shares. First Advsrs LP has 110,156 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,639 shares. Opus Cap Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,275 shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.13% or 1,811 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 390,862 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsrs Inc owns 7,569 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc reported 0.43% stake. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 3,500 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 133 shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 427 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.71% or 319,600 shares in its portfolio. Brick & Kyle Associate holds 1,201 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 92,403 shares to 159,492 shares, valued at $7.65 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 87,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,867 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.