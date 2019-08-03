Lone Pine Capital Maintains Position in Mercadolibre (MELI); As Take (TTWO) Share Value Rose, Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.22 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76M, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Cowen Gives MSFT Bull Note; Jefferies Cuts View on Video Game Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GoPro (GPRO) Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Portfolio Strength to Drive Take Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two’s Upcoming Game Releases Will Drive The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 18,196 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management owns 8,300 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated LP reported 0.23% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Citadel Advsr Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.36 million shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Com Limited has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Voya Inv Ltd Llc owns 56,714 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 117,420 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 87,500 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ibis Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 8.67% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Victory Cap Management holds 542,047 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,050 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 1.21M shares. Adirondack Company holds 95 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc has invested 0.19% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Architects Inc owns 40 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,175 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 401 shares. owns 1.70 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Capital International Ca reported 4.66% stake. Invesco Limited owns 479,369 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). J Goldman & Communications LP invested 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). New Jersey-based Caxton has invested 0.21% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Da Davidson And has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 2.7% or 183,328 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management Limited owns 32,600 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Wespac Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.56% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).