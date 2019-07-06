Lone Pine Capital Maintains Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM); Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Value Rose While Kcm Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.01 Million

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,431 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 40,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.28M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.56M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 2.49M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 560,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Limited Liability has 8,990 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lionstone Cap Limited Com reported 190,400 shares. Quantum Mgmt holds 11,785 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.75 million shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.28% or 11,835 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California-based Raub Brock LP has invested 4.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Community Trust Investment Company stated it has 118,230 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Limited Liability accumulated 2,878 shares. Winslow Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 4.29 million shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,187 shares to 37,548 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. Weaver Amy E also sold $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $745,750. $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Tallapragada Srinivas. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31 million. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,414. 6,331 shares valued at $923,058 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Advisors Lp accumulated 1,530 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,572 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 310,847 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 90,817 shares. Asset Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 33,986 shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc holds 26,354 shares. Hitchwood Management Limited Partnership owns 225,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has 0.32% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,610 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.04% or 53,381 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 632 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 979,129 shares. Stephens Investment Management Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 680 shares.