Lone Pine Capital Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Mckinley Capital Management Raised Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 23.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 394,369 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 1.31M shares with $360.11M value, down from 1.71M last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $47.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.92M shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 27.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 22,000 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 102,570 shares with $8.83 million value, up from 80,570 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $28.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.15 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION

Among 4 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32100 highest and $25000 lowest target. $303.20’s average target is 13.78% above currents $266.48 stock price. ServiceNow had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21 to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated it with “Top Pick” rating and $32000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.37 million for 370.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Fin Advisory Corp accumulated 2,765 shares. Waddell Reed reported 600,782 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 201,634 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 15,613 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 268,043 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 191,027 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Glaxis Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,200 shares stake. M&T Commercial Bank invested in 30,508 shares. Scholtz Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,112 shares or 1.09% of the stock. First Personal reported 895 shares stake. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi has invested 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty invested 1.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 326,701 are owned by Susquehanna International Group Llp. City Communication reported 260 shares. 4,791 are owned by Girard Ptnrs Limited. Twin Mngmt reported 0.25% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Johnson Fincl Gru owns 27,929 shares. Advsr Preferred Lc owns 291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% or 77,977 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 151 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial reported 1.91 million shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0.56% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Trust Advsr Lp reported 548,880 shares stake. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested 0.96% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $89.40’s average target is 4.95% above currents $85.18 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9100 target in Monday, August 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, September 18. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9300 target in Monday, July 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 5 report. As per Thursday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 2 report.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) stake by 30,772 shares to 91,847 valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 6,457 shares and now owns 234,179 shares. Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was reduced too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of stock.