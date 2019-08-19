Lone Pine Capital Lowered Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $230.31 Million as Stock Value Rose; Petrus Trust Company Lta Decreased Its Autozone (AZO) Stake as Share Price Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 262,081 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc analyzed 936,223 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.49M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.54% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 600 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 2,782 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 202,780 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 78,971 shares. City Holding invested in 25 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 47,194 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 50,295 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Cibc Mkts holds 0.02% or 4,161 shares. Invesco Limited holds 408,746 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation stated it has 316,440 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.03% or 1,459 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cibc Asset has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30 million shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $310.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 80,542 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.22 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Polar Capital Llp has invested 1.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.02% or 8,074 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited holds 2.25% or 63,280 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln holds 0.02% or 2,053 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas invested in 11,740 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Invesco Limited stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Ltd Llc holds 3 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15,000 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 215 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Diversified accumulated 3,653 shares.