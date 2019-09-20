Lone Pine Capital Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position By $295.82 Million; CARGOTEC OYJ SHARES B FINLAND (CYJBF) SI Increased By 3.27%

CARGOTEC OYJ SHARES B FINLAND (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had an increase of 3.27% in short interest. CYJBF’s SI was 50,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.27% from 49,000 shares previously. It closed at $27.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 40.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.12M shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 1.67M shares with $442.02M value, down from 2.79M last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $279.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $274.2. About 1.84M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 8.83% above currents $274.2 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, April 26.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.63 million worth of stock or 23,850 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.05 million shares. Boussard Gavaudan Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,450 shares. 78,002 were reported by Beese Fulmer Invest Management Incorporated. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Company accumulated 1,361 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 8,104 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Fil Limited accumulated 260,149 shares. 1.08M are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. 1,139 are owned by Ftb Inc. Cleararc Capital holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,537 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 465 shares stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Company accumulated 1,740 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,770 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 7,130 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Greenleaf owns 21,347 shares.