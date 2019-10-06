Lone Pine Capital Lowered Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Centurylink Investment Management Company Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.37 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 206,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 6.57M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615.22M, down from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 1.67 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 181.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,242 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 1,685 shares to 2,902 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,678 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,050 are owned by Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Com. Smith Moore & owns 23,236 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma invested in 1.38% or 10,969 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.59% or 40,441 shares. Uss Inv Mngmt Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 196,880 are owned by Regions Fincl Corporation. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 22,462 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Optimum Advisors has 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Da Davidson & has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riggs Asset Managment invested in 2.18% or 27,921 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lee Danner And Bass has invested 2.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 2,561 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 981,520 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $446.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $104.40 million for 25.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.