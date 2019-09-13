Lone Pine Capital Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $219.52 Million; Stock Rose; Morningstar (MORN) Stock Value Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Cut Stake

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 32,076 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 16/04/2018 – Marking 30 Years of the Annual Morningstar Investment Conference, Agenda Brings Transparency, Technology, and Responsiveness to the Forefront of Financial Advice; 09/04/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Nine U.S. Funds; Upgrades Seven Funds; Downgrades Seven Funds in March 2018; 22/05/2018 – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD SVW.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$12.50 FROM A$12.00; RATING REDUCE; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Morningstar Japan 4765.T -2017/18 parent results; 10/05/2018 – AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD AGI.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A 1.70 FROM A$2.30; 09/05/2018 – MORNINGSTAR FARMS® MAKES ROOM ON GRILL FOR PLANT PROTEIN WITH S; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 01/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Portfolio Carbon Risk Score to Help Investors Evaluate Funds’ Carbon-Risk Exposure; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 7.38M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989.23M, down from 9.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.31. About 9.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 3.51% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan reported 951 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,661 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Inc reported 6,233 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc stated it has 0.04% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 182,114 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 112,176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 1,919 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). The Delaware-based Ashford Cap Inc has invested 0.11% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Oppenheimer Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,236 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 103,169 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 2,707 shares in its portfolio.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 379,000 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $33.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 3.19 million shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $240.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.58% or 27,281 shares. Lagoda Inv LP accumulated 2,950 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Tiger Eye Llc has invested 3.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intrust Bancshares Na stated it has 76,324 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Dsm Cap Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 4.98 million shares. First Merchants Corp has 77,074 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Blue Fincl invested in 70,467 shares or 4.86% of the stock. Md Sass Investors Svcs holds 1.74% or 56,215 shares in its portfolio. 2,510 are owned by Horrell Cap. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.22% or 449,388 shares. Sound Shore Ct invested in 787,444 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 13,938 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,611 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Caledonia Invs Plc accumulated 417,267 shares or 15.62% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 297,599 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.