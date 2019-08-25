Lone Pine Capital Lowered Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $39.85 Million as Stock Value Declined; Alley Company Has Lifted Holding in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR)

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 227,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 4.93M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.81 million, down from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 1.71 million shares traded or 133.84% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.05% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 11,815 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 349,347 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 45,700 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C accumulated 2.05 million shares. Accredited owns 4,319 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 22,835 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 280 shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 12,900 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 43,855 shares. New York-based Echo Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Motco has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Los Angeles & Equity Rech reported 164,672 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 6,547 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

