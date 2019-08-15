Lone Pine Capital Lifted Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $109.73 Million as Valuation Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Lifted Its Position

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 5,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,676 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943,000, up from 5,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76 million, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $17.57 during the last trading session, reaching $620. About 464,944 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N holds 60,572 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston Management Inc has invested 1.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Troy Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 88,291 are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. 9,797 are owned by Northrock Prtnrs. Frontier Invest Mngmt invested in 576,810 shares. King Luther Cap invested in 0.61% or 984,360 shares. New England Rech Management Incorporated has 1.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 90,317 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 1.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cap Guardian Tru invested in 3,332 shares. Fruth Investment holds 61,882 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 0.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,787 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company holds 279,676 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Management has 1.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,478 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,024 shares to 183 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtn LP holds 189,669 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 75,952 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 95 shares. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 771 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) accumulated 196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 532,537 shares. Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Chase Invest Counsel accumulated 0.53% or 2,020 shares. Sei Investments Company owns 72,004 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 2,547 shares. 22,078 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Ser Group. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% or 13,547 shares in its portfolio. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Com reported 1.98% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 118,664 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 570,000 shares to 5.64 million shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,661 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).