Lone Pine Capital Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $273.35 Million as Stock Price Rose; Third Point Has Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $27.50 Million; Valuation Declined

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.52M, up from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.00B market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 6.73 million shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 4.93 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833.86 million, up from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $164.9. About 938,045 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.42% or 16,630 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1St Source National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,479 shares. 29,805 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc. Brigade Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.36% stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 260,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 20,783 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 39,824 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn, California-based fund reported 2.78 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd has invested 0.56% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 7,523 shares. The New York-based Hrt Fincl has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Private Cap Advsrs owns 126,344 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 85,000 shares. 106,221 were accumulated by Martin Invest Mngmt Lc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. 59.82 million are held by Vanguard Group. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 71,825 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Communication invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Woodstock accumulated 2,020 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cibc Markets owns 147,308 shares. Apriem has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 24,310 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush & Com. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,200 shares. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.58% or 692,551 shares. Fruth Investment Management stated it has 1.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ci Investments invested in 0.11% or 111,290 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 43,281 shares.