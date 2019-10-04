Lone Pine Capital Increases Stake in D R Horton (DHI); Wayfair Class A (W) Market Value Declined While Baillie Gifford & Company Has Lifted Its Position

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 89.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 5.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 12.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536.12 million, up from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.71 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Wayfair Inc Class A (W) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 497,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 3.99M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582.84 million, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Wayfair Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.63. About 1.23 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.13M shares to 6.13 million shares, valued at $203.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 784,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Red Hot Housing Stocks Sprinting to Decade Highs – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still a Winner – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 1,272 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.01% or 104,709 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 5,438 shares. Curbstone Fincl holds 0.13% or 11,050 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt reported 74,532 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.35% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 22.28 million shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 436,002 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca invested in 419,165 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Utah Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Goodman Corporation holds 148,262 shares. Andra Ap holds 132,200 shares. Lateef Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 274,200 shares. 665,700 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Blackrock has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 0.01% or 64,365 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc Adr by 38,867 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc by 2.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,506 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).