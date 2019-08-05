Lone Pine Capital Increases Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI); Ipg Investment Advisors Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) Upped by $16.79 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76M, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $14.48 during the last trading session, reaching $600.23. About 83,379 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,830 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.55 million, up from 5,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 301,460 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT) by 250 shares to 6,384 shares, valued at $864.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,360 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Gold Shs (GLD).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ASNA, BUD and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Open The TAP Wide And Drown Your Trade War Sorrows, BUD – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt invested in 4,773 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gp One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 11,239 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability reported 44,602 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,351 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America accumulated 7,549 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stifel Fin holds 0.12% or 486,365 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 853 shares. Texas-based Beacon Group has invested 0.36% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Everett Harris & Commerce Ca, California-based fund reported 211,201 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Lc has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 13,954 shares. 703,932 are owned by Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.41% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 70,825 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.89M shares. Natixis holds 5,802 shares.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 4,099 shares. Marietta Prtnrs Lc reported 2,218 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Capital reported 1.70 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 35,757 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 66,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 448,146 were accumulated by State Street. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 94,304 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Finance Prtn holds 20 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jericho Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.94% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 215,000 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 0.13% or 123,127 shares. Ashford accumulated 450 shares. Cap International Ltd Ca owns 1,463 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0.16% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 396,107 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $536.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 3.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.44M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).