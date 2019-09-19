Lone Pine Capital Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Trimmed by $108.06 Million as Shares Rose; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Capital Growth Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 394,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360.11M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $265.85. About 1.28M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 1.75M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.62 million shares to 4.93 million shares, valued at $833.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 369.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Korea reported 0.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bamco Incorporated stated it has 23,843 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi owns 0.2% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,700 shares. 1,308 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Financial. 23,809 are held by Parkwood. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hanseatic Serv Inc has invested 2.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Lc has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 34,518 shares. Boston Private Wealth invested in 0.01% or 1,125 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Update on Dollar Tree – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $265.54 million for 25.28 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.