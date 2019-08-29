Lone Pine Capital Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Upped by $205.75 Million; As Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Cut Position by $8.95 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 82,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 123,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 206,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $155.81. About 4.19 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co reported 40,383 shares. Permanens Ltd Partnership reported 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 34,038 shares. Ssi Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,422 shares in its portfolio. 11,001 are owned by Schroder Inv Gp. Tiemann Investment Advisors Lc has invested 1.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hrt Lc invested in 0.11% or 4,306 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated has 2.5% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.65M shares. Legacy Cap reported 11,818 shares. Ithaka Group holds 6.71% or 265,997 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.41% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 700,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0.01% or 8,361 shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell And Loewy invested 1.63% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 66,235 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 32,100 shares to 321,396 shares, valued at $560.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 246,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.22M shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hightower Limited Co owns 189,558 shares. Argent Tru Company invested in 48,531 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc holds 65,057 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 0.54% or 2.09M shares. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts Inc has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rafferty Asset Limited accumulated 9,519 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 17,439 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr reported 6,179 shares stake. American Money Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 86,000 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13.76M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 1,858 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 2,000 shares. Fire Gru Inc accumulated 17,000 shares.