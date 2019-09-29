Lone Pine Capital Has Upped Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Share Value Rose; Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake Has Increased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 197,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 3.77M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920.47M, up from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.84 million shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 226,850 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.03 million, up from 219,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.26 million shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Mostly Lower on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.65M shares to 7.38 million shares, valued at $989.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intersect Ltd Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mariner Ltd Co owns 316,686 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. Synovus Financial reported 67,392 shares. Sun Life Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 772 shares. Enterprise Svcs reported 2,085 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 36,258 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt owns 8,088 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Inc Ct has invested 4.49% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 0.7% stake. Mckinley Capital Limited Com Delaware has invested 2.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Long Island owns 34,747 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation has 0.58% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 17,717 shares. 24,440 are held by Highlander Capital Management Limited Company.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Texas Instruments unveils solderless robotics kit for university education – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofAML leaves TXN sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Texas Instruments is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (TXN) – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,269 shares to 18,995 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,952 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Washington Tru invested in 0.02% or 3,505 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 2,750 are held by Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. First Dallas Secs reported 3,819 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 1.29 million shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited owns 2,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Choate Invest Advsrs stated it has 1,934 shares. Heathbridge Cap owns 5.89% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 251,665 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.33% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 124,486 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,200 shares. Sta Wealth Limited has 2,493 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Invest Gru, New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,550 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 4,468 shares. South State has 0.13% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,185 shares.