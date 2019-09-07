Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $303.63 Million; Stock Value Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Cadence Bank Na Has Raised Its Stake by $358,436

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.89M, down from 6.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk Bet Right On Facebook, Wrong on BlackJet; 20/03/2018 – The End for Facebook’s Security Evangelist; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO SAYS IN CHANNEL 4 DOCUMENTARY THAT COMPANY WOULD NEVER GIVE U.S. INVESTIGATORS ANY INFORMATION ABOUT ITS FOREIGN POLITICAL CLIENTS; 19/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Licenses New Target to UCB Originating from its Proprietary Protein Discovery Platform; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Facebook data center to have formal announcement Wednesday; 04/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 06/03/2018 – CBC News Alerts: BREAKING: Reuters reports Blackberry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY: FACEBOOK REGULATORY QUESTIONS AN EU ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Aegis Capital’s Victor Anthony Is Still Optimistic About Facebook (Video); 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Say in Testimony Facebook Problems Are His Mistake

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 3.30 million shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $170.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv holds 253,553 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 2.17% or 320,245 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 69,549 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Co holds 7,171 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mar Vista Limited Liability Corp has 3.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westover Advsrs Lc holds 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,389 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc holds 2.71% or 16,425 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Management Lc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Factory Mutual Insur has 2.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.06M shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Point Port Managers Oh holds 2.13% or 67,406 shares. Planning Advsrs Ltd accumulated 32,483 shares. Wedgewood reported 630,014 shares.

