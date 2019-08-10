Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed By $61.40 Million Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Polaris Capital Management Boosted By $395,200 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 0.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 1,600 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 199,942 shares with $49.44M value, up from 198,342 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $235.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 10.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 396,107 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 3.44M shares with $536.04M value, down from 3.84 million last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $33.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.51 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,400 shares to 493,552 valued at $58.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 13,400 shares and now owns 770,758 shares. Linde Plc (Us Shares) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management has 0.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 126,787 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell, Washington-based fund reported 60,308 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Co holds 18,059 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Charter holds 0.23% or 7,770 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services invested 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.38% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The California-based Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Co has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston has invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Logan Cap Mngmt holds 0.39% or 25,349 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8.02M shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 2,508 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oppenheimer accumulated 65,135 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp holds 59,833 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 5,326 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 72,536 shares. Southpoint Cap Advisors LP holds 500,000 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. California-based Fdx Inc has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Davenport Communication Lc accumulated 0.54% or 276,186 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.21% or 678,804 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,420 shares. Sol Cap Management has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,420 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 2,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 10.60M were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And L P. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,302 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rbf Ltd Com invested in 10,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

