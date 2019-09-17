Lone Pine Capital Has Raised Position in Autodesk (ADSK) as Shares Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Raised Holding

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 91,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 183,898 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 92,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.49 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 549,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649.95 million, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.87. About 1.41 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 394,369 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $360.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 513,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

