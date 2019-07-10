Lone Pine Capital Has Raised Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $109.73 Million; Stock Rose; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Maintains Stake in At&T (T)

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76M, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $640.56. About 339,373 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Company Na accumulated 119,963 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Iowa-based Iowa State Bank has invested 1.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Exchange Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 17,603 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.71% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palouse reported 2.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Fort Lp has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farmers Trust holds 1.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 163,509 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 164,703 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested 2.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aldebaran Finance owns 1.81% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 81,937 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.69% or 216,000 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,414 shares to 198,734 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 16,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,175 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,981 shares stake. Int Ca reported 1,463 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.02% stake. 35,757 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.27% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Marietta Invest Prns Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,218 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,141 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 667,206 are held by Lone Pine Limited Liability Corporation. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc holds 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 6,277 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,167 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90,000 shares to 651,661 shares, valued at $1.16B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.84M shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

