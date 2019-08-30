Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $230.31 Million as Stock Price Rose; Symmetry Peak Management Has Decreased Fireeye (Call) (FEYE) Holding by $728,000 as Valuation Declined

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 936,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.49 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $260.53. About 1.15M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (FEYE) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 95,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.45 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.40M for 283.18 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Addressing Cannabis Stock Declines – Canopy Growth And Cronos – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216,422 shares to 667,206 shares, valued at $338.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 235,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $87.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Svmk Inc (Call).

