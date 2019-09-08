Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Position in Csx (CSX) as Stock Price Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 114,914 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 118,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598.46 million, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 5.42 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $793.83M for 16.71 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216,422 shares to 667,206 shares, valued at $338.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,564 shares to 43,277 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,623 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

