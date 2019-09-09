Lone Pine Capital Has Lifted Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM); Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Continues to Hold Stake in Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 367,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 86,135 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $148.89. About 4.36 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 1.04M shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $85.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 153,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Legal And General Group Public Llc holds 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 4.21 million shares. Eastern Bancorporation owns 124,073 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 34,038 shares. Goelzer Inv stated it has 9,002 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.42% or 200,025 shares in its portfolio. Redwood reported 80,365 shares. 147,211 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce & Comm. 156,788 are owned by Zweig. Synovus Financial holds 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 37,257 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,321 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,561 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited invested in 0.29% or 1,835 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 69,430 shares.