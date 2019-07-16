Lone Pine Capital Has Increased Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $62.85 Million; General Elec Co (GE) Holder Spinnaker Trust Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $499.42. About 146,384 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 31.71M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Large-Cap Stocks in Trouble – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IndiGo drops Pratt for $20B CFM order – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “State to use $86M from GE HQ sale to fund middle-income housing – Boston Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPY, GE, NFLX, Gold – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income Etf by 14,910 shares to 355,839 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Total Usd Bond Mar (IUSB) by 110,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Msci Communication Ser (FCOM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Tru & Svcs N A holds 0.65% or 125,257 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 235,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Benin Mngmt Corp has 0.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 349,298 shares. Associates Ny invested in 18,100 shares. Washington Trust has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 12,847 were reported by Lbmc Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Monarch holds 0.6% or 164,652 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Steadfast Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 15.29 million shares. Sage Fincl Gp reported 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First In holds 0.3% or 40,039 shares. West Oak Cap Lc reported 100 shares stake. Community Commercial Bank Na reported 87,369 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 936,223 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $420.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,661 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. 10 shares were bought by Wynne Sarah, worth $4,319. Shares for $8.55M were sold by Henderson Robert S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 19,606 shares. Hitchwood Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 160,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). M&T Natl Bank Corporation owns 6,324 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 400 shares. Renaissance Llc holds 0.01% or 26,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Citigroup reported 34,021 shares. Everence Mgmt reported 3,667 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,269 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 620 shares. Moreover, Private Trust Communications Na has 0.05% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested in 530 shares or 0.01% of the stock.